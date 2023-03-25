GAC Motor Revolutionizes the SUV Market with New Definition of Success

Introducing the newest addition to the GAC Motor Nigeria family: ‘The GS8’, launched in Abuja at the ‘G-Style Showroom’, designed to exceed driving expectations.

The excitement was palpable on March 21st 2023, as GAC Motor Nigeria officially opened its Abuja G-Style Showroom, heralding a new era in the Nigerian automotive industry with the introduction of the All-New GS8.

At exactly 10 am, the doors of the state-of-the-art showroom located at Plot 796 Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki 2, FCT Abuja, swung open, welcoming guests to an unforgettable experience. The sleek and modern design of the showroom provided the perfect backdrop for the stunning All-New GS8, which was proudly on display for all to see.

Diana Chen, of Choice International Group, the parent company of CIG Motors (sole distributor of GAC Motor vehicles in Nigeria) stated that:

The Abuja G-Style Showroom promises to be a unique experience for automobile enthusiasts in Nigeria, showcasing the latest and greatest from GAC Motor. The showroom will be a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation.

The G-Style Experience at the showroom is designed to provide visitors with a unique experience, focusing on art infusion, a green environment, and technology.

GAC Motor Nigeria pulled out all the stops to make the grand opening of the Abuja G-Style Showroom a truly immersive experience. From the stunning design to the expertly trained sales team, guests were treated to a personalized tour of the showroom and the unique features of the All-New GS8.

The showroom features works from Chinedu Onuigbo, a top Nigerian artist whose works are displayed within the showroom. Visitors will also experience the beautiful and unique creations of Daulat Abubakar Yar’adua, the CEO of Furayya, a botanical architect and florist, whose green environment and contemporary land space plates & flowers company focuses on creating an Africa-centric experience for a bespoke environment like the GAC Motor Showroom.

The presale launch of the All-New GS8 saw solid support, with guests placing their orders on the spot. The combination of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort, and sleek design made it an irresistible choice for car enthusiasts and families alike.

With the All-New GS8, GAC Motor Nigeria continue to set their own standards in the Nigerian automobile industry.

As the event came to a close, guests left with a sense of excitement and anticipation, eagerly looking forward to the day when they would get behind the wheel of the All-New GS8.

The All-New GS8, the latest addition to GAC Motor’s impressive line-up of vehicles, was available for presale at the showroom. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance, The GS8 is poised to make a significant impact in the automobile industry

Speaking on the brand new GS8 SUV, Jubril Arogundade, General Manager Commercial, CIG Motors, said the vehicle was made for Nigerian roads.

The brand new GS8 is a premium SUV that was created with the intent of meeting the high-luxury requirements of business leaders on a budget. With its luxurious cabin space covered in Alcantara and leather of the highest quality, geometric facet design, roaring Euro 6 engine power, and diversified luxury interior and exterior upgrade, the car is sure to take your breath away, he added.

GAC Motor Nigeria is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s automobile industry partnering with Lagos State for the ‘Ogba factory’ & ‘LagRide’ taxi initiative, and various State Governments across the nation, including Jigawa, Gombe, Nasarawa, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, and Benue, to bring the best of Nigeria to the showroom.

GAC Motor Nigeria is delighted to be supporting the Nigeria Football Federation as their Official Automobile Partner, emphasizing a strong commitment to the sports community in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event which was attended by Super Eagles star players Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles Coach; José Santos Peseiro, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF; Ibrahim Gusau thanked the motor company for supporting Nigerian football teams.

In line with their commitment to promoting the development of the creative industry in Nigeria, GAC Motor Nigeria has sponsored various events in the past, including the Lagos City Marathon, Asaba Marathon, AMVCA, and The Voice Nigeria.

The soft opening of the Abuja G-Style Showroom and the presale launch of the All-New GS8 was an exceptional experience for customers, partners, and stakeholders in the automobile industry. It was an exciting opportunity to experience the future of the automobile industry in Nigeria.

GAC Motor Nigeria underscores the significance of collaboration with the Federal Government in their efforts to build and progress the automobile industry in Nigeria.

