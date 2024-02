Benard Sang of Kenya has won the 42-kilometer 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon! Benard crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 49 seconds and will win a whooping sum of $30,000.

The marathon started at the National Stadium in Surulere and stretched to Eko Atlantic City along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Watch how Bernard Sang emerged winner below: