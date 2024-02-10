LagosCityMarathon2024: Kebene Chala is The First Woman to Cross the Finish Line

Kebene Chala of Ethiopia is the first woman to cross the finish line at the Lagos City Marathon. Kebene finished in 2 hours, 41 minutes and 4 seconds and will go home with a whooping sum of $30,000.

The marathon started at the National Stadium in Surulere and stretched to Eko Atlantic City along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Watch how Kebene Chala emerged as the winner below: