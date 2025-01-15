FREEE Impact Foundation Launches special “Buy One, Gift One” Initiative

The drive to make a positive impact on society has always been a core objective of FREEE Recycle. This commitment has been evident over the years through the various initiatives of the FREEE Impact Foundation, which has worked to enhance the living standards and education of thousands of children in Lagos and Ibadan.

In line with this, over the Christmas period, FREEE Recycle launched a special “Buy One, Gift One” program, in partnership with Sage Grey Finance and the Lagos State Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, meant to foster the spirit of giving and community.

The initiative, which runs for the foreseeable future, guarantees that any purchase of a pair of FREEE Recycle flip-flops will count towards the donation of a corresponding pair of eco-friendly school sandals to a child in need across Nigeria.

This approach to corporate social responsibility directly ties consumer purchases to meaningful social impact. The initiative goes beyond providing footwear for school children but also aims to address critical social development and educational challenges by:

Enhancing student mobility and school attendance

Boosting student confidence through thoughtful support

Creating a scalable model of sustainable social intervention

Promoting environmental sustainability using eco-friendly products

To launch the “Buy One, Gift One” initiative, the Foundation embarked on a heartwarming engagement from November 28th to December 9th, as 300 pairs of eco-friendly sandals were successfully distributed across schools in Ibadan and Lagos state, ensuring that students stepped into the new year with comfort.

The initiative, which has helped address the shortage of footwear, school bags, and playgrounds, is part of FREEE Recycle series of sustainable social impact engagements done in a bid to empower young children and provide them with access to basic school necessities.

Partnerships with other likeminded organizations such as Access Bank, Lagos State Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, APM Terminals, and Sage Grey Finance over the years have made this a success producing thousands of footwears and bags, encouraging a safer and more eco-friendly playgrounds benefiting multiple schools.

FREEE Recycle’s sustainable social impact engagements have contributed to improved school attendance, enhanced academic performance, and promoted better health outcomes for the children. These efforts have also generated direct and indirect employment opportunities, engaging 60 shoemakers across Oyo, Abia, and Lagos States who have played a pivotal role in bringing this initiative to life. Additionally, the manpower required for this project has created a range of job opportunities, further amplifying its economic impact.

This initiative highlights FREEE Recycle long-term commitment to supporting education and community development in Nigeria, setting the stage for a sustainable cycle of giving and community engagement that will continue to grow and impact more lives in the years to come.

In 2025, FREEE Recycle aims to expand its impact to additional states, including Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and various Northern states. The Company is committed to ensuring its social impact initiatives remain central to its goals, directly impacting not just the environment but the lives of our customers and communities in need across Nigeria.

About FREEE Recycle:

FREEE Recycle is a Waste Recycling and Rubber Manufacturing Company aimed at solving the problem of waste tyres by converting them into reusable rubber molded products.

Established in 2018, our company is dedicated to addressing the challenges of waste tire management and promoting environmental protection through innovative recycling solutions. FREEE Recycle is committed to sustainability, environmental impact, and creating business and job opportunities for SMEs, women, and youths.

To Partner with them, Send an email: @[email protected]

Sponsored Content