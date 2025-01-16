From Travel Adventures to Million Naira Dreams, Coke Studio Brings Exciting Prizes to Consumers

The electrifying Coke Studio “Beat the Drop” campaign is making waves, bringing joy and life-changing opportunities to consumers nationwide. The Coke Studio initiative aims to uplift and reward participants with thrilling prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa for an unforgettable musical experience, alongside cash prizes totaling a whopping ₦70 million.

The 2024 edition was launched in December 2024 and has already recorded remarkable success, showcasing the incredible potential of music to transform lives. Four (4) lucky winners have already snagged trips to South Africa, while twenty (20) consumers have won the cash prizes of ₦1 million each. The excitement continues with a weekly raffle draw that promises to keep the momentum alive, as more winners are selected and celebrated.

Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Frontline Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, shared his enthusiasm regarding the campaign:

“Congratulations to those that have participated and won so far. We are excited to see lives changing through Coke Studio. We want to encourage Nigerians to keep participating in the promo as every drink brings every consumer closer to the Coke Studio life-changing opportunity of becoming the next millionaire.”

The campaign has sparked joy among its winners, who have expressed their excitement about the positive impact these prizes will have on their businesses and families. It’s not just about winning; it’s about creating a ripple effect of happiness and opportunity throughout Nigerian communities.

Coca-Cola invites everyone to get involved through the “Drink, Find, Scan and Win” promotion. By purchasing Coca-Cola products featuring a special white cap, consumers can scan the QR code on the packaging and enter a unique code located underneath for a chance to win even more fabulous prizes.

To capture the excitement and enthusiasm of the winners, Visit this link. Among the lucky winners so far are Sebastine Momoh from Lagos, who won a trip to South Africa, and Kehinde Olatunji, also from Lagos, who took home 1 million Naira.

Other notable winners include Kolawole Modinat, Nkirika Beauty from Port Harcourt, Adereti Babatunde from Ibadan, and Chukwuemeka Elizabeth from Delta, each winning 1 million Naira. Additionally, Enubi Audu from Lagos also won a trip to South Africa.

Check out the channel for more thrilling updates and celebrations!

