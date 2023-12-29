The Experience 2023: A Symphony of Unity, Faith, and Collaboration

The Experience Concert 2023, the 18th in the series, has been dubbed by many as one of the outstanding editions. The annual Gospel music concert, which consistently fills the main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square and the Cricket Pitch with hundreds of thousands of attendees, took place on Friday, 8th December. From the vibrant praise of music ministers like Mr M & Revelation to the flowing worship led by leaders such as Donnie McClurkin, attendees sang and danced throughout the night until the rising of the sun.

The event also featured Naomi Raine, Travis Greene, William McDowell, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Beejay Sax, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Tope Alabi, Timi Dakolo, Moses Bliss, Prinx Emmanuel, Timi Dakolo, Onos Ariyo, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Ib Quake, Ada Ehi, and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir.

In his message at the event, Paul Adefarasin, the Convener of The Experience and MSP of all House On The Rock Churches, emphasized that

Amidst the intense challenges affecting us as a nation and as individuals, we are here with purpose—to bring about the change we desire to see.

He also encouraged the attendees, assuring them that in the midst of it all, God’s hedge is around them, and they will overcome these present challenges.

Pulling physical attendance from across the nation and internationally, the Experience has yet again painted an evocative picture of what a unified Nigeria, beyond the barriers of tribe, ethnicity, religion, political affiliation and socio-economic status, will look like.

This year’s event was supported by the industry giant, Coca-Cola Nigeria, which refreshed attendees with soft drinks and Eva Water throughout the evening. This underscored the joy and vibrancy that The Experience is known for, fostering a sense of community evident with every sip. It seemed to toast to the hope and togetherness needed in these times, while also fostering the collective resolve to uplift spirits at all times.

Other brands that supported the event include DSTV Nigeria as the broadcast partner, Dufil Prima Foods, Spotify, and Bolt Nigeria who offered discounted rides to and from the event.

The Experience 2023 was not merely an event; it embodied a movement—a chorus of voices that will resonate for years to come. It served as a symphony of unity and faith, exemplifying partnership and collaboration. It stood as a testimony to the unity attainable in the nation when differences are set aside, emphasizing the importance of focusing on shared values rather than divisions.

