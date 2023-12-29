A Yellow Christmas Story: Highlights of King’s Fest 2023

From the heartwarming family moments to the vibrant celebration at the King’s Fest, ‘A Yellow Christmas Story’ was created on the 16th of December at Ikeja City Mall.

The buzz was real, especially with the introduction of the charismatic host, Tomike Adeoye, adding an extra layer of excitement. The Ikeja City Mall premises became a lively hub, uniting families, friends, party lovers, dancers, introverts, and more for an unforgettable experience.

With Christmas providing a unique opportunity to strengthen familial ties, Devon King’s aimed to provide consumers with a chance to unwind, revel in the festivities, and celebrate the season. This event was organised in line with Devon King’s position as the “Taste That Binds” to allow consumers to revel in the festive spirit alongside their loved ones, crafting joyful memories that would last a lifetime.

The buzz of the event drew over 4,000 eager participants, with registrations pouring in until the very day. For those who might have been skeptical or missed out, the event lived up to the hype as people trusted Devon King’s to deliver, and the brand did not disappoint. The energy was infectious, and attendees were reluctant to leave, as attested by DJ Tohbhad, who spun the tunes all through the event.

The festivities included a variety of games, food and drinks, prize-winning opportunities, and, notably, a vibrant dance floor expertly animated by Tomike and Lafup. Beyond the entertainment, connections were forged, compliments exchanged and smiles shared among newfound friends, acquaintances, and internet neighbours. Popular social media personalities like Joy Etor, Mbah, Chinyere Abang, and the popular Bandhitz band, among others, added to the star-studded atmosphere.

King’s Fest 2023 was a resounding success, etching memories that will linger for a long time to come. Devon King’s went above and beyond to deliver unforgettable moments. Anticipation is already building for the next edition!

Sponsored Content