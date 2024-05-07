Connect with us

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

The Nitty Gritties of Chioma Ikokwu's Show-Stopping Elegance at HighTea with BellaNaija Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

BellaNaija Style Gifted Two Followers An Awe-Inspiring Makeover Session | WATCH

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

Ladies Applaud Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Grammy-award-winning South African singer and songwriter Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, made her Met Gala debut through the sands of time and we have to say she nailed it!

Styled by Katie Qian in a custom Balmain Atelier gown, she explored the 2024 theme The Garden of Time rocking symbolisms of the soil and hourglass depicting the passage of time.

 

Tyla’s dress was made from actual sand, which was moulded to her body’s form. Her hourglass figure coordinated nicely with the handheld hourglass accessory she had with her for the event, fitting the theme perfectly as she appears as the mistress of time and land in the Garden of Time.

According to Balmain,

Tyla brings the Sands of Time to life on the 2024 Met Gala steps. Transforming the essence of time embodied by the simple hourglass, the Balmain Atelier devised a unique appliqué technique for the gown, which features sand and micro crystal studs pressed directly onto fabric shaped by a plaster cast of the star’s bodice

Hit the ▶ buttons below to see more of her:

 

Tyla wore a tear drop-like earring, paired with a gold necklace featuring an embellishment in the middle.

She also tied the wet-look theme to her manicure as she rocked a tear drop-inspired manicure. Her hair was styled wet, which perfectly harmonized with the sandy makeup on her arms and shoulders, making it look like she wet herself, rolled around in the sand and walked onto the red carpet.

These details remind us of her hit songs “Water” and “Art” which are key elements for anything to flourish in a garden.

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tyla

Stylist: @katieqian

Dress: @balmain

