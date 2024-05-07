BN TV
1 Soup Base, 3 Delicious Soups! Try Ify’s Kitchen Time-Saving Hack & Make Soups Within Minutes
Do you ever get tired of the same soup over and over? Dreading long hours in the kitchen keeps you from exploring new flavours? Well, you’re right in time for a solution. This video reveals a time-saving hack that lets you whip up multiple delicious soups without spending hours at the stove.
In this video, Ify Kitchen’s shows you a surprising technique that allows you to create three distinct soups – Bitterleaf, Oha, and Uziza – all from a single base.
Watch below: