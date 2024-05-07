Malta Guinness Brings Culinary Magic to Screens with ‘Goodness Kitchen with Chef T’

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Get ready to hop on a culinary adventure like no other with “The Goodness Kitchen with Chef T, powered by Malta Guinness! Hosted by Chef Tolani, also known as Diary of a Kitchen Lover.

This vibrant TV show promises to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your kitchen adventures every Sunday from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Africa Magic Family, DSTV Channel 154 with repeat broadcasts every Wednesday, 3.30pm – 4.00pm.

The show takes viewers on a journey of flavors and fun, featuring mouthwatering delights in its episodes including; Shredded Beef Sauce and Malta Pineapple Mocktail, Nigerian Buns with Citrus malt drink, and Mango Malta lemon margarita, Egusi soup with Oat meal swallow paired with creamy ice malt drink, among other irresistible meals. Each episode is a culinary extravaganza guaranteed to leave you craving more!

Ife Odedere, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics category, Guinness Nigeria, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating;

We are excited to partner with Chef T to bring ‘The Goodness Kitchen with Chef T’ to viewers all over Nigeria. This is part of our commitment to facilitate a world of goodness for our consumers, and we will do this with family-friendly, fun and easy-to-make recipes.

The show features a range of engaging segments, including preparation of tantalizing meals and a variety of Malta Guinness Mocktails. Others include fast facts about the meal of the day, special guests & celebrities in-studio, and behind-the-scenes bloopers.

A fantastic lineup of your favourite Influencers and creators, including Opeyemi Famakin, Hauwa, & Hyrish the Big deal, have graced various episodes, bringing their unique creativity to the table. Subsequent episodes promise to feature even more exciting guests, including Asherkine, Folagade Banks, aka Mamaa Deola, Tosin Silverdam, and many other social media raves.

Don’t miss out on the magic of “The Goodness Kitchen with Chef T”! Tune in to Africa Magic Family, DSTV Channel 154, every Sunday from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM and join us as we celebrate the joy of cooking, the thrill of flavor exploration, and the goodness of Malta Guinness.

Remember to stay connected with Malta Guinness on all social media platforms on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with the hashtag #EnjoyAWorldOfGood for more updates and opportunities to get an invite for a live appearance on the show.

