This Fish Stew & Banku is the Taste of Home You Didn’t Know You Were Craving

What’s on your lunch menu today? Over here, we’re thinking of trying out this delicious fish stew recipe by Sweet Adjeley, and we’re torn between pairing it with a classic swallow or sticking to the ever-reliable white rice. Decisions, decisions.

This fish stew, or fish gravy as some call it, is as easy to make as A, B, C. Sweet Adjeley uses porgies fish, which she cleans thoroughly before scoring to help the seasoning really sink in. She then seasons the fish with ginger powder, her special spice mix, and salt to taste. After that, she covers it and sets it aside to marinate for about four hours before frying the fish until golden and crispy.

Once the fish is ready, she sets it aside and prepares the stew using the same oil. She begins with tomato paste and blended fresh tomatoes, letting it simmer gently. While that is cooking, she gets to work on her banku, made from fermented corn and cassava dough.

She then returns to the stew, adds more seasoning to taste, and allows it to cook until the oil rises to the top. At that point, she adds a drizzle of coconut oil to awaken the flavours, before gently placing the fried fish into the stew to absorb all that rich flavour.

So, will this be making its way onto your menu any time soon?