Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

“Gospel music is powerful and uplifting, and spirituality is such a big part of who I am,” says Ric Hassani.

The music star, who just released his new album “Lagos Lover Boy,” believes there’s something admirable about including at least one gospel song with a Christian message on an album. Reflecting on how things used to be, he mentions that legends like Timaya and Flavour often closed their albums with a gospel track. “Back then,” he says, “It was almost like, you couldn’t make an album unless you had a closing song of praise and thanks..”

So, for the final track of “Lagos Lover Boy,” Ric decided to follow that tradition. He called in friends and collaborators to form a mini-choir and recorded “Tuale,” a track filled with praise and gratitude to God. He calls it “Naija-gospel,” and says it was important to end the album on that note.

