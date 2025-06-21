Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Fish Stew & Banku is the Taste of Home You Didn’t Know You Were Craving

BN TV Scoop

Tyla’s Cheeky Answer to Her Wildest DM Will Make You Love Her Even More

BN TV Music

Joeboy Releases the Rooftop Visuals for "Abena" Off His "Viva Lavida" Album

BN TV Cuisine

You’re About to Be Obsessed With This Chicken Chilli Fried Rice

BN TV Music

Davido & Omah Lay are Serving Romance and Rhythm in the “With You” Video

BN TV Career Inspired

Ink Eze Talks Building BellaNaija Weddings, Digital Beginnings & More on Open Up Podcast

BN TV Scoop

Jennifer Hudson Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel in Bold Prints & Big Energy | Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

From "Kele Kele" to "You4Me": 5 Tiwa Savage Love Songs We’ll Always Play on Repeat

BN TV Music

Teyana Taylor’s Cinematic Comeback Has LaKeith Stanfield in Chains & Aaron Pierre as Her Saviour

BN TV

Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

Ric Hassani wraps up “Lagos Lover Boy” with a soul-stirring track titled “Tuale,” calling back to the nostalgic tradition of closing albums with praise music.
Avatar photo

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ric Hassani/Instagram

“Gospel music is powerful and uplifting, and spirituality is such a big part of who I am,” says Ric Hassani.

The music star, who just released his new album “Lagos Lover Boy,” believes there’s something admirable about including at least one gospel song with a Christian message on an album. Reflecting on how things used to be, he mentions that legends like Timaya and Flavour often closed their albums with a gospel track. “Back then,” he says, “It was almost like, you couldn’t make an album unless you had a closing song of praise and thanks..”

So, for the final track of “Lagos Lover Boy,” Ric decided to follow that tradition. He called in friends and collaborators to form a mini-choir and recorded “Tuale,” a track filled with praise and gratitude to God. He calls it “Naija-gospel,” and says it was important to end the album on that note.

Watch the music video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php