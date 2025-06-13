Ric Hassani’s Star-Studded “Lagos Lover Boy” Is a Love Story Worth Listening To

Connect with us

Ric Hassani re-releases “Lagos Lover Boy” with new tracks and big features including Odumodublvck,Ne-Yo, Portable and Joeboy

Photo Credit: Ric Hassani/Instagram

It’s finally here — Ric Hassani’s highly anticipated album, “Lagos Lover Boy.” “So much hard work we all put into this,” the singer shared as he announced the release of the album.

From beginning to end, “Lagos Lover Boy” is a celebration of love, packed with soulful stories and soulful melodies. The album boasts a star-studded line-up of collaborators, including Joeboy, Nonso Amadi, Dotti The Deity, Odumodublvck, Tolibian, Phyno, Portable, and American singer-songwriter NeYo.

Described as a journey through love and heartbreak in the vibrant city of Lagos, the album features the previously released single, “Love & Romance II”” with Joeboy and Ne-Yo.

Reflecting on the release, Ric wrote:

Thank you to everyone, every creative that worked on this incredible body of work with me. Thank you to all my brothers who featured with me and helped make all of this come true and to light. To the producers, engineers, God bless you all.  To the Fans, this is the kind of moment you have waited for, i actually intentionally did this one for you, the stories we’ve told, the sonics, this album truly, is your Album. Lovers of Naija/Afro R&B, you now have a real moment in recent times that you can point at. From Tracks with Nonso Amadi to music with Ne-yo, this is truly your moment. Thank you very much for all the belief.

Listen below

 

