Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman & More Step Out in Cultural Futurism at "The Serpent’s Gift" Premiere

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

A $3 Billion Deal in Africa? Canal+ and Multichoice for International Observers

Movies & TV Scoop

Meet Joy Sunday: Nigerian-American Actress Owning Her Role as Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s "Wednesday"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2 Episode 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Movies & TV Scoop

All Housemates Except Victory & Kayikunmi Are Up for Eviction This Week on BBNaija S10

Movies & TV

BBNaija 10 Kicked Off with Vibes, Tears & Power Moves | Your Full Week 1 Recap

Movies & TV

Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman & More Step Out in Cultural Futurism at “The Serpent’s Gift” Premiere

The Serpent’s Gift celebrates Igbo culture and African spirituality, with performances from Stan Nze, Tina Mba, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Ric Hassani, Beverly Osu, and more.
Avatar photo

Published

1 minute ago

 on

At the premiere of “The Serpent’s Gift,” the cast turned the red carpet into a runway for cultural futurism. There were bold  headpieces, sculptural tailoring, and prints that nodded to ancestry while feeling distinctly now. The film’s stars arrived as if to say: our heritage isn’t static, it evolves.

That’s the same spirit running through the film itself. An award-nominated psychological thriller rooted in Igbo spirituality, Ijele: The Serpent’s Gift follows the messy fallout of Nduka’s sudden death. He’s a wealthy businessman with an empire—and a young widow, Ijeoma, whose presence throws his family into turmoil. Betrayal, inheritance, and prophecy collide in a story that’s part spiritual reckoning, part domestic drama.

Director Kayode Kasum, who also served as associate producer and director, told the audience what it meant to finally screen the film. “Yesterday was our very first time sharing this story with an audience. The love in the room reminded me why we made this film in the first place. We’ve been working on it for over three years, from the earliest script pages to the final cut. Always thinking of you, the audience. If you love drama, culture, and cinema that entertains while it moves you, this one is for you.”

The cast includes Beverly Osu, Linda EjioforSuleiman, Daniel Etim Effiong, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Ric Hassani, Chico Aligwekwe, and more.

Scroll on to see some of the unforgettable looks from the night.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Beverly Osu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BEVERLY OSU (@beverly_osu)

Ibrahim Suleiman

Kayode Kasum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayode Kasum (@kayodekasum)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php