Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman & More Step Out in Cultural Futurism at “The Serpent’s Gift” Premiere

At the premiere of “The Serpent’s Gift,” the cast turned the red carpet into a runway for cultural futurism. There were bold headpieces, sculptural tailoring, and prints that nodded to ancestry while feeling distinctly now. The film’s stars arrived as if to say: our heritage isn’t static, it evolves.

That’s the same spirit running through the film itself. An award-nominated psychological thriller rooted in Igbo spirituality, Ijele: The Serpent’s Gift follows the messy fallout of Nduka’s sudden death. He’s a wealthy businessman with an empire—and a young widow, Ijeoma, whose presence throws his family into turmoil. Betrayal, inheritance, and prophecy collide in a story that’s part spiritual reckoning, part domestic drama.

Director Kayode Kasum, who also served as associate producer and director, told the audience what it meant to finally screen the film. “Yesterday was our very first time sharing this story with an audience. The love in the room reminded me why we made this film in the first place. We’ve been working on it for over three years, from the earliest script pages to the final cut. Always thinking of you, the audience. If you love drama, culture, and cinema that entertains while it moves you, this one is for you.”

The cast includes Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman, Daniel Etim Effiong, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Ric Hassani, Chico Aligwekwe, and more.

Scroll on to see some of the unforgettable looks from the night.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Beverly Osu

Beverly Osu

Ibrahim Suleiman

Ibrahim Suleiman

Kayode Kasum