Connect with us

Promotions

Pecan Bank Introduces the New Micro-Health Insurance Product - Pecan Plus!

Events News Promotions

Breaking Down Barriers: Moments of Impact from the Banking on Women's Health Conference 2024

Cuisine Promotions

Malta Guinness Brings Culinary Magic to Screens with 'Goodness Kitchen with Chef T'

Living Promotions TRAVEL

Fine Fettle: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their May Issue

Culture Promotions

Step into Tejumola Adenuga's World 'Future, Past': A Fusion of Ancestry and Futurism

Events Promotions

The Ghana Grows High School Program is set to inspire the Next Agric and ATVET Heroes | Get the Scoop

Movies & TV Promotions

From Pen to Screen: The Inspiring Journey of Wura's Esteemed Writers

Events Music Promotions

Lord's London Dry Gin x Trace Live: D'banj, Gin, and an Unforgettable Night in Lagos

Career Events Promotions

Sustainable Transformations: DBNC 2024 Champions Growth Strategies for Nigerian Businesses

Events Music News Promotions

Experience the Rhythm as LG Electronics Launches K-Pop Fiesta in Nigeria

Promotions

Pecan Bank Introduces the New Micro-Health Insurance Product – Pecan Plus!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lagos-based microfinance bank, Pecantrust has launched its new health insurance product, Pecan Plus, in partnership with a Health Management Organization. Through Pecan Plus, the Bank’s customers can now have access to healthcare for just ₦1,000, with the option of either monthly or annual subscriptions.

The product focuses on micro health insurance with access to over 1,000 healthcare centers across Nigeria. Aside from in-hospital care, individuals with low proximity to hospitals may also gain access through telemedicine. Once the health insurance policy is activated, customers immediately begin to enjoy free treatment of malaria, acute uncomplicated febrile illnesses, diarrhea, respiratory tract infections, simple skin diseases, and more.

Pecan Plus is designed to protect customers from unexpected out of pocket expenses and losses resulting from paying medical bills while also allowing customers achieve financial security through savings.

According to a statement released by the bank recently, the product is targeted at underserved individuals who either have limited or no existing health insurance coverage.

The product stems from prevailing low life expectancy rates and the need to reduce the barrier in fighting one of the biggest healthcare issues in Nigeria — Malaria. The bank aims to promote a culture of saving through education and access to quality healthcare.

Access to affordable healthcare alongside convenient banking services should be available to everyone. Our strategy revolves around providing financial services while prioritising the well-being of our customers. That’s why we’ve incorporated a healthcare plan into our savings product.

This win-win solution is to empower individuals and families to thrive without the burden of exorbitant and sudden medical expenses. We remain committed to providing impactful solutions to our customers, drawing on our expertise, network, and partnerships to achieve these goals, Chairman of PecanTrust Bank, Akindele Shittu, said.

This innovation in the microfinance service sector provides specially tailored healthcare solutions to meet the everyday needs of Nigerians.

Pecan Plus is delivered and distributed through the Pecan health-tech solution. Customers can now have access to enroll by clicking here. For more information please contact [email protected].

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy

Nnebuifé Kwubéi: How Vulnerability Becomes Transferred

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php