Pecan Bank Introduces the New Micro-Health Insurance Product – Pecan Plus!

Lagos-based microfinance bank, Pecantrust has launched its new health insurance product, Pecan Plus, in partnership with a Health Management Organization. Through Pecan Plus, the Bank’s customers can now have access to healthcare for just ₦1,000, with the option of either monthly or annual subscriptions.

The product focuses on micro health insurance with access to over 1,000 healthcare centers across Nigeria. Aside from in-hospital care, individuals with low proximity to hospitals may also gain access through telemedicine. Once the health insurance policy is activated, customers immediately begin to enjoy free treatment of malaria, acute uncomplicated febrile illnesses, diarrhea, respiratory tract infections, simple skin diseases, and more.

Pecan Plus is designed to protect customers from unexpected out of pocket expenses and losses resulting from paying medical bills while also allowing customers achieve financial security through savings.

According to a statement released by the bank recently, the product is targeted at underserved individuals who either have limited or no existing health insurance coverage.

The product stems from prevailing low life expectancy rates and the need to reduce the barrier in fighting one of the biggest healthcare issues in Nigeria — Malaria. The bank aims to promote a culture of saving through education and access to quality healthcare.

Access to affordable healthcare alongside convenient banking services should be available to everyone. Our strategy revolves around providing financial services while prioritising the well-being of our customers. That’s why we’ve incorporated a healthcare plan into our savings product. This win-win solution is to empower individuals and families to thrive without the burden of exorbitant and sudden medical expenses. We remain committed to providing impactful solutions to our customers, drawing on our expertise, network, and partnerships to achieve these goals, Chairman of PecanTrust Bank, Akindele Shittu, said.

This innovation in the microfinance service sector provides specially tailored healthcare solutions to meet the everyday needs of Nigerians.

Pecan Plus is delivered and distributed through the Pecan health-tech solution. Customers can now have access to enroll by clicking here. For more information please contact [email protected].

