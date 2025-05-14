A Food Hunt Led Hauwa and Wesley to Happy Ever After!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Hauwa and Wesley’s meet-cute was unexpected but undeniably magical. It all began one fateful day when the lovebirds met at a restaurant in search of a meal.

Wesley spotted the beautiful Hauwa, asked for her phone number, and the rest, as they say, is a sweet love song. Now, they’re on the path to forever, marking this beautiful journey with their pre-wedding shoot. Each frame reflects the undeniable magic that brought them together — a love story that started with food and blossomed into forever.

Enjoy their prewedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Hauwa:

We met at a Bukka as we were both there to quench our hunger. Wesley approached me and asked for my phone number, and we became friends afterwards. We eventually started dating, and when he asked me to marry him,  I said yes! 😍

                 

Credits

Planner@hephzibah__events
Photography@fisayophotography
Videography@samakfilms

 

