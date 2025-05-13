From Wedding Planner to Bride! Enjoy Hilda & Abraham’s Pre-wedding Shoot

When the wedding planner plans her wedding, you expect something absolutely magical! The beautiful Hilda of Hills Concept gets to plan her very own fairytale wedding with her soulmate, Abraham!

Their love story feels like something out of a divine script! What began as a fleeting crush, sparked by a video she saw of him online, slowly blossomed into a beautiful friendship when they met in church. Still, love didn’t fully bloom until a little nudge from Abraham’s friend set their hearts on the same path. From then on, everything just clicked! Today, they get to seal their union in a heartwarming wedding and are giving us a glimpse into their love with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. You definitely want to keep scrolling to take in all the sweetness for yourself. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Hilda:

In 2022, a friend sent me a trending video of him and said, “This guy came to church today and serves in the medical unit at Harvesters.” I was like, “So the one day a fine boy comes to church, I’m not around?” I jokingly replied, “I want!” and we laughed about it. Fast forward to another day, I saw him with some friends—cell members—and they asked, “Do you know this guy is in your department in church?” I was in a hurry to go home, so I wasn’t really paying attention. I just looked at Abraham with a little attitude (forming levels), but still acknowledged him. We met again at our cell meeting since we also attended the same one. I was gisting and laughing with some friends when he suddenly walked up to me and said, “Me and you, we will be friends.”

The confidence shocked me, but that was how our friendship started. For over a year, we were just friends—talking about life, plans, and everything in between. One day, his friend came from the U.S., and we both had to be on the Island. I had work, and he was trying to assist me with something. We met up with his friend, and out of nowhere, the guy asked, “Why aren’t you two dating?”

We both laughed and said, “Ah, we don’t see each other that way. We’re just friends.” His friend looked at us and said, “You people are more than friends. Why not give it a try?” That conversation changed everything. Things suddenly felt awkward between us. Later, we talked about it, decided to give it a try, and consciously started going on dates. Then one day, he asked me out properly, and I said yes. The rest, as they say, is history.

By the groom, Abraham:

We met at a church meeting. I was instantly drawn to her as she was friends with my friends. For some reason, I immediately trusted her. We had mutual respect for one another. Always gisting whenever we could… It was just pure friendship. I won’t deny that a few times, I caught myself admiring her but the thought just fizzled away, didn’t hold water. All of a sudden, my childhood bestfriend came around for his brother’s wedding. And as fate would have it, the day him and myself were to meet up, we were together. So we all hung out.

This boy just kept pestering us, and asking why we weren’t dating. Myself and her laughed so hard about it. We told him sir, there’s nothing here… But little did we know that the seed had been sown in our hearts… Well, that seed is what has germinated and led us to this point.

