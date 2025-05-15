Tunde Proposed to Chinonso in a Bookstore and It Was Perfect!

Imagine getting a text from a stranger during a stressful work day, and something about it just seems to brighten your day. Tunde felt this way 2 years ago when he got a text from Chinonso.

They got to talk afterwards and set up their first date. The date turned into hours of heartfelt conversations, and before they knew it, the perfect love story was being written, one page at a time. As an intentional lover, Tunde wanted their proposal to reflect everything they cherished. Since they first bonded over their love for books and love stories, he decided to propose at the heart of it all… a bookstore! He went down on one knee and asked Chinonso to spend forever with him… She said ‘Yes!’ 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Tunde:

I got a text from her on Twitter in 2023 during a 24-hour shift at the hospital. As soon as I saw the text, I smiled hard because it was so sweet and I was so curious but I was also really busy. We were able to talk properly eventually, and we made plans for a coffee date on the weekend. We met up at 12 pm that Saturday and talked until 7 pm before we decided to extend to a dinner date where we talked about how aligned we were in our values and plans for the future while eating food from each other’s plates 😂.

We went on to take a walk in the mall where I got her a stuffed bear that she still sleeps with till this day. The date ended at 8:30/9pm and we were so reluctant to go back to our places. We became official about 2 weeks after at a dinner date. I asked the chef to write “will you be my girlfriend” in chocolate on the plate her dessert was served in.

I wanted the proposal to be as unique and personalised as possible. We bonded over our love for books and love stories and her first gift to me was her favourite book. So I rented my favourite bookstore, got all the things I needed myself and planned secretly with her sisters and my mum, all of whom were present on the day. It was magical.

Our love story has been the best experience of my entire life. It has been really smooth and our disagreements never feel like conflicts because we communicate exceptionally well. It also helps that we’re both committed to each other and our hearts are always in the same place. Choosing to spend the rest of my life with her is the best and easiest decision I’ve ever made and Gods greatest gift to me is the fact that she feels the same way 💜

Credits

Bride-to-be: @nonobee_

Groom-to-be: @tunnde_

Photography: @sharonstephenportraits