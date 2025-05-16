 Teenah and Elvis’ Ghanaian Trad Was a Festival of Love and Colours

Teenah and Elvis’ Ghanaian trad was nothing short of spectacular! They brought all the love, colours and vibes, and it was a thrill.

They kicked things off with a rich Ghanaian traditional ceremony, rocking their vibrant Kente outfits in style as their families joined in the cultural rites. After the traditional ceremony, they switched into their white wedding outfit for a solemn yet love-filled celebration. The vows, the emotions, the joy—everything came together so beautifully.

Once they were pronounced husband and wife, it was time to party! Their reception and after-party were full of energy, great music, and unforgettable vibes. Elvis and Teenah big ay was a wholesome celebration of love… every moment would make you smile.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Featured Image: @imorris_photography

Videography: @maxwelljennings