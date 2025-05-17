Connect with us

Weddings

Love, Beauty & Everything Nice – Here's Your #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly Roundup

Weddings

 Teenah and Elvis' Ghanaian Trad Was a Festival of Love and Colours

Weddings

Tunde Proposed to Chinonso in a Bookstore and It Was Perfect!

Weddings

A Food Hunt Led Hauwa and Wesley to Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Wedding Planner to Bride! Enjoy Hilda & Abraham's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Annie & Kayode Were Paired During a Church Youth Program - They Found Love Shortly After

Sweet Spot Weddings

It is Love Overdose With Deborah and Samuel's Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

High School Sweethearts Turned Soulmates! Enjoy Ola & Tolu's Proposal in Birmingham

Weddings

The LA MARIÉE Bridal Collection Captures the Essence of Love, Style and Culture

Weddings

When Your Aunt Leads You to Love! Enjoy Nneoma and Uche's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Love, Beauty & Everything Nice – Here’s Your #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly Roundup

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hey there, wedding lovers! 💕

It’s another owambe weekend, and we’re here to spice it up for you with exciting features straight from the BellaNaijaWeddings zone! Last week was a beautiful deluge of love, style, and pure joy — and trust us, we couldn’t get enough. In case you missed any of the magic, we’ve compiled a sweet rundown of all our exciting features just for you. Trust us, you don’t want to miss a thing. Keep scrolling and click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Aisha & Ahmad’s Kamu Ceremony Was a Northern Fairytale Brought to Life

It’s a Beautiful Liberian-Nigerian Fairytale With #SosoBomathetrad2025

Love, Style & Culture! Tiana & Moses’ Yoruba Trad Wedding Had It All

Rafiat & Tahji’s Yoruba Trad Was a Burst of Culture and a Whole Lot of Love

Teenage Crush to Forever Love! Makayla and Dodson Are Having Their Perfect Fairytale

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php