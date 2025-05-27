From Strangers to Friends, Now Lovers! Here’s How Seun & Tolu Came To Be!

Love sure knows how to show up when we least expect it. For Seun, she found her soulmate, Tolu, during a fateful outing with her sister.

When they met, their journey began subtly, with a simple friendship, bonding over their favourite things. But before long, that friendship blossomed into something truly beautiful – a love story written in the stars. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and their pre-wedding shoot is giving us all the feels of love. They look so perfect together, and we are totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Seun:

Who would have imagined that a simple favour of dropping off my sister at her friend’s place would change my life forever? What seemed like an ordinary day turned extraordinary when an impromptu invite for shawarma introduced me to the man who would become my husband. My first impression? “Hmm, he seems quiet.” And his? Well, let’s just say it was probably something along the lines of, “Wow, she’s absolutely stunning.” (I mean, I’m not wrong, right? 😉). What followed were casual conversations that soon became something deeper. Our connection grew effortlessly, as if we had always known each other. We found joy in the simplest moments—food dates where Amala was always on the menu, spontaneous iced tea runs, and shared adventures that made us laugh until our sides hurt. Over time, these little moments wove together into something beautiful—something neither of us had planned but both of us cherished deeply.

As the months turned into years, our friendship became the foundation of a love that grew stronger with every experience, every milestone, and every season of life. And then came the moment I’ll never forget—November 26, 2023. He asked me to be his girlfriend in a way that was so heartfelt, so perfectly him. Fast forward to August 10, 2024, Tolu rented out a cathedral in London, sneaked me in and got down on one knee and asked me to marry him in the sweetest, most thoughtful and romantic way imaginable. There was no hesitation—just pure joy and a resounding “Yes!” from me. Now, here we are—planning the wedding of our dreams, preparing to step into forever hand in hand. We are so excited to begin this next chapter of our lives, surrounded by the love and support of all of you who have been part of our journey. Thank you for being part of our love story. We can’t wait to celebrate this special day with each and every one of you!

How we met

By the Groom, Tolu:

Seun and I began our journey as friends, thanks to a serendipitous visit from Itunu her sister and my close friend. What started as a simple introduction soon blossomed into a beautiful friendship. From the beginning, we found joy in sharing the little things that made us who we are. I still remember how Seun, with her warm smile and gentle persistence, got me to love iced tea, her favorite drink at the time. And in turn, I introduced her to the world of Friends, the iconic comedy series, which became something we both enjoyed.

As our bond grew, so did our connection. It didn’t matter that we were in different places or navigating different phases of life; we found ways to deepen our friendship and nurture our love across continents. Through distance and time, our hearts stayed close, building an unshakable foundation. This has become our favorite love story- two friends, two souls growing together, sharing laughter, and creating memories, one iced tea and Friends episode at a time.

Credits

Bride: @_se.un_

Groom: @mrtoluabiodun

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Planner: @bellefacievents

Bridal Stylist: @ip.styling

Bride’s Pink Outfit: @yourx_official

Groom’s suit: @_oyecouture

Bride’s Trad Outfit: @ateni.ng

Groom’s Trad outfit: @_oyecouture

Makeup: @house_of_rheevo

Hairstylist: @hairbyannson

Gele: @dewaleonigele_