Scoop
Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception First Look Has Us Falling in Love
From the embroidered suit to the silver tiara, Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s first look at their wedding reception in Tanzania s everything and more!
The final chapter of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s wedding ceremonies has officially played out, and it involved one more major reception. They’ve had it all: a Nikkah ceremony, a civil wedding, a surprise second proposal in the middle of it all, traditional ceremonies and a full-on church wedding in Nigeria. Then they packed it up and took the love story back to Tanzania for the grand finale.
As for the looks, they went full fairy-tale energy without making it feel overdone. Priscilla wore a white embroidered ball gown that was completely different from the one she wore at her church wedding in Nigeria. She topped it off with a dainty silver tiara that just worked. Juma Jux wore a white embroidered suit jacket with black trousers and a matching cap, embroidered and beaded at the hem for a finishing touch.
Their outfits looked like they were made for forever — not just the day, not just the photos, but the idea of lasting.
You can catch a reel of their looks below.
View this post on Instagram