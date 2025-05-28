Connect with us

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's Wedding Reception First Look Has Us Falling in Love

Big Sister Duties! Chioma Ikokwu Brought All the Golden Glam for Priscilla Ojo’s Reception

Funke Akindele Served Full Golden Glam at Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception

From "Si Mimi" to "God Design" : 7 Songs Juma Jux Made Just for Priscilla Ojo

Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Watch Kevin Olusola Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel with Nigerian Pride & a Big Smile

Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi Wins Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose for Autism Awareness

Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Goalkeepers' 'Africa in Motion' – Live in Lagos with Ebuka, MI Abaga & Africa’s Boldest Changemakers

See How Joy Mojisola Raimi Is Wearing Nigeria Loud, Proud & Beautifully at Miss World

45 minutes ago

The final chapter of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s wedding ceremonies has officially played out, and it involved one more major reception. They’ve had it all: a Nikkah ceremony, a civil wedding, a surprise second proposal in the middle of it all, traditional ceremonies and a full-on church wedding in Nigeria. Then they packed it up and took the love story back to Tanzania for the grand finale.

As for the looks, they went full fairy-tale energy without making it feel overdone. Priscilla wore a white embroidered ball gown that was completely different from the one she wore at her church wedding in Nigeria. She topped it off with a dainty silver tiara that just worked. Juma Jux wore a white embroidered suit jacket with black trousers and a matching cap, embroidered and beaded at the hem for a finishing touch.

Their outfits looked like they were made for forever — not just the day, not just the photos, but the idea of lasting.

