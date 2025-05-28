Big Sister Duties! Chioma Ikokwu Brought All the Golden Glam for Priscilla Ojo’s Reception

Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair) said, “Big Sister Duties,” and the assignment was well and truly understood. For Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s wedding reception, she showed up in gold, glam, and all the goddess energy you can think of. Her Veekee James custom made gown hugged in all the right places, sparkled from every angle, and had a neckline that brought the drama (the good kind).

The gold wasn’t just a colour for her; it was a whole mood. The dress featured a fitted, corseted bodice that snatched the waist, flowing into a sleek skirt with just the right amount of flair. The neckline dipped low and was framed with bold, sculptural accents on the shoulders.

Now, about that shoulder detail — it was giving full-on art. The striking embellishment on her left shoulder, curled like golden vines, added an unexpected twist and confirmed this was no ordinary reception dress.

Her beauty look sealed the deal. Styled in vintage finger waves, her hair brought an elegant, old-Hollywood vibe, while her makeup balanced glam and glow with defined brows, winged liner, fluttery lashes and a glossy nude lip.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you slay a wedding reception.

Watch a reel of her full look below.