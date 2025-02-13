Signed, Sealed, Forever: Priscillia Ojo & Juma Jux Say ‘I Do’ in Civil Wedding

From “yes” to forever. Priscillia Ojo and Juma Jux have officially sealed their love in a civil wedding. After Juma’s second proposal (the one with the bigger ring!) and their Nikkah ceremony, the couple took another step into forever.

Priscillia looked stunning in a one-shoulder white dress with pearl details. She completed the look with a fascinator and a beautiful bouquet. Juma Jux kept it classic in a black suit, white shirt, and black tie, looking sharp, clean, and every bit the dashing groom.

Watch Priscillia get ready for her civil wedding and catch moments from their special day below.

