3 Nigerian Romance Novels That Will Have You Head Over Heels This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is here, and if you’re anything like us—lovers of love stories—you’re probably already thinking about the perfect book to get lost in. Recently, the Nigerian literary scene has seen a surge in romance novels that bring all the feels: heart-fluttering moments, emotional twists, witty banter, and of course, happy endings.

The shy guy finally finds the courage to confess his feelings. The woman who swore off love falls hard. Best friends cross the line into something deeper. Because really, who doesn’t love a love story that ends in happily ever after?

Whether you’re spending the day with your boo or basking in solo romance, we’ve got three books that will sweep you off your feet. And with the weekend right around the corner, you can savour them all the way through.

Love in Colour by Bolu Babalola

This collection of love stories reimagines myths, history, and folktales from West Africa, the Middle East, and beyond. From a Nigerian goddess craving to be seen to a Ghanaian spokeswoman torn between duty and love, each tale is filled with passion and self-discovery. Love in all its vibrant, diverse glory.

When Love Visits by Comfort Omovre

Uju is thriving—successful, surrounded by a golden sisterhood, and perfectly fine without love. Or so she thinks. Tade, a hopeless romantic, has sworn off relationships after a heartbreak. But when fate brings them together one dreamy night, sparks fly. Can Uju surrender to love she’s never known? And will Tade’s past let him move forward? A heartwarming story of love, healing, and second chances.

Yinka, Where is Your Huzband by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

Yinka has a great job, good friends, and a strict no-sex-before-marriage rule. But her Nigerian family is more concerned with one thing—when will she find a husband? As her cousin’s wedding approaches, Yinka embarks on Operation Find-a-Date with a spreadsheet and a whole lot of prayers. Hilarious, heartwarming, and deeply relatable, this book is a love letter to self-discovery and embracing your own path.

So, which one are you picking up first? If you’re reading with your boo, even better—love stories always hit different when shared.

Feature image by Kaboompics for Pexels