Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is Serving Looks & Literature on Her Dream Count Tour | See Photos

Yoh! Gatvol? Zol?’ These South African Slang Words Are Now Officially in the Oxford Dictionary

Inked Memory Launches Legacy Journals to Help Families Preserve Their Stories

Mazzi Odu Launches her first Children's Book "Get Rid Of Your Phone Mummy" at Ouida Lagos

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

Ojulari Olasunkanmi Unveils 'The Other Side of Midnight' | Exploring the Unseen Power of Lagos Nightlife

"For Years, I Just Couldn’t Write”: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count & Finding Her Words Again

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count Longlisted for $55K Women’s Prize for Fiction on Release Day

“I Don’t Like to Hide”: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Writing 'Dream Count' & Taking Up Space

Here’s Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay "The Story of My First Love" Is a Must-Read

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book tour is as much a literary event as it is a celebration of African fashion and style.
We’ve been wrapped up in ‘Dream Count,’ soaking in all the stories Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has to tell. But there’s something else we’ve been keeping an eye on—her style. At every stop on her book tour, she’s been showing up in the most stunning looks, each one a love letter to African designers.

Chimamanda has always had a way of making fashion feel personal. She wears colours that pop, prints that speak, and silhouettes that feel just right. One day, it’s a structured two-piece in red lace, the next, a shiny silver gown that speaks to you. And her hair is always a moment, whether styled in braids, soft curls, or twists out.

Then there’s that smile. The kind that lights up every photo, making each outfit feel even more alive. But beyond the clothes, it’s how she wears them. She walks with a quiet kind of confidence, the kind that says she’s fully at home in herself.

As much as we’re here for the ‘Dream Count‘ conversations, we’re just as here for the way she’s showing up. Graceful and unapologetically herself, every single time.

