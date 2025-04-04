Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is Serving Looks & Literature on Her Dream Count Tour | See Photos

We’ve been wrapped up in ‘Dream Count,’ soaking in all the stories Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has to tell. But there’s something else we’ve been keeping an eye on—her style. At every stop on her book tour, she’s been showing up in the most stunning looks, each one a love letter to African designers.

Chimamanda has always had a way of making fashion feel personal. She wears colours that pop, prints that speak, and silhouettes that feel just right. One day, it’s a structured two-piece in red lace, the next, a shiny silver gown that speaks to you. And her hair is always a moment, whether styled in braids, soft curls, or twists out.

Then there’s that smile. The kind that lights up every photo, making each outfit feel even more alive. But beyond the clothes, it’s how she wears them. She walks with a quiet kind of confidence, the kind that says she’s fully at home in herself.

As much as we’re here for the ‘Dream Count‘ conversations, we’re just as here for the way she’s showing up. Graceful and unapologetically herself, every single time.

See her photos below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie)