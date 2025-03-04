Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count Longlisted for $55K Women’s Prize for Fiction on Release Day

Inspired TRAVEL

Alma Asinobi Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents

Inspired Living

Still Thinking of Locking In This 2025? Let Oluwabusayo Adegoke's Tips Help You

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' & Her Interview With People

Events Inspired Living

Zoe Saldaña is The First American of Dominican Origin to Win the Oscars

Inspired Promotions

The Special Foundation Releases 2024 Impact Report, Highlighting Milestone Achievements

Inspired Scoop Sports

"This Is the Right Thing For Me": Lewis Hamilton on His Ferrari Move & What Comes Next

Culture Inspired Living Scoop

Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

Inspired Living

Chude Jideonwo Looks Back on 25 Impactful Years in Media in a Chat with Cyril Stober

Inspired Movies Movies & TV Scoop

The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks 'Six Triple Eight' & Her Nigerian Pride

Inspired

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count Longlisted for $55K Women’s Prize for Fiction on Release Day

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count had its global release just today, and it’s already longlisted for the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction.
Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Just hours after its release, Dream CountChimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s fourth novel, has already secured a place on the longlist for the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction. The UK-based prize, now in its 30th year, celebrates the best novel written in English by a woman, awarding £30,000 (US$38,123) to the winner.

Adichie, whose works have shaped contemporary literature, is nominated for Dream Count, a novel that follows four women in America and Nigeria as they navigate the complexities of memory, identity, and the weight of their choices. Chair of Judges Kit De Waal describes the longlist as one that “show the echoes of world events on everyday lives as well as the power and brilliance of women writing today.”

Her previous works include Purple Hibiscus, winner of the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, Half of a Yellow Sun, which received the Women’s Prize for Fiction, and Americanah, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award. She is also the author of Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.

The shortlist of six novels will be announced on April 2, and the winner will be revealed on June 12. In addition to the prize money, the recipient will receive “The Bessie,” a bronze sculpture by the late British artist Grizel Niven.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php