Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count Longlisted for $55K Women’s Prize for Fiction on Release Day

Just hours after its release, Dream Count, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s fourth novel, has already secured a place on the longlist for the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction. The UK-based prize, now in its 30th year, celebrates the best novel written in English by a woman, awarding £30,000 (US$38,123) to the winner.

Adichie, whose works have shaped contemporary literature, is nominated for Dream Count, a novel that follows four women in America and Nigeria as they navigate the complexities of memory, identity, and the weight of their choices. Chair of Judges Kit De Waal describes the longlist as one that “show the echoes of world events on everyday lives as well as the power and brilliance of women writing today.”

Her previous works include Purple Hibiscus, winner of the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, Half of a Yellow Sun, which received the Women’s Prize for Fiction, and Americanah, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award. She is also the author of Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.

The shortlist of six novels will be announced on April 2, and the winner will be revealed on June 12. In addition to the prize money, the recipient will receive “The Bessie,” a bronze sculpture by the late British artist Grizel Niven.