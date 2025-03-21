Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

It’s been weeks since the release of Dream Count, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s latest novel, and she’s been on a whirlwind tour, appearing in interviews, gracing global magazine covers, and even securing a spot on the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist.

In a recent conversation on Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, Chimamanda explores the new book and the alchemy of writing fiction, describing Dream Count as her most ‘grown-up’ novel yet, one where she fully embraced uncertainty instead of striving to have it all figured out.

The discussion spans a range of thought-provoking topics, from the impact of fame on art and authenticity to critiques of American academia, the portrayal of love and relationships in literature, and how American perspectives shape global discourse. They also unpack the challenges of navigating opposing ideas in today’s world, the blurred lines between comedy and offence, and why Chimamanda has chosen to stay off social media.

Watch the episode below