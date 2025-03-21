Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV Inspired Literature

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

BN TV Music

Ladipoe’s "I No Be God" Is About Love, Limits, and Showing Up Anyway

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's "Big Connection" Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch BamBam Sing for the Odogwus & Get Ready to Fall in Love Again!

BN TV Cuisine

Ever Tried Bofrot? Here’s How to Make This Ghanaian Snack

BN TV Living

Want to Learn the Secret of Sales? Lanre Olusola & Paul Foh Break This Down on Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Music

Samini's "Chaana" Video Showcases the Beauty of Africa Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

BN TV Music

South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Brings the Heat with ‘Kusho Bani’ Visuals

BN TV Music

Craig David and Tiwa Savage’s "Commitment" Video Is Here | Watch

BN TV

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Folagade Banks, Azziad, Jarvis, and Peller brought chaos and laughter to Kiekie Unscripted Experience. Watch them battle it out in this hilarious episode. We loved every second!
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This episode of Kiekie Unscripted Experience was an absolute rollercoaster, filled with hilarious, entertaining, and unforgettable moments from guests Azziad (Kenya’s popular content creator), Jarvis, Folagade Banks (Mama Deola), Peller, and host Kiekie.

The night kicked off with the Impress the Audience segment, where five contestants showcased their vocal prowess in a singing competition. After some impressive performances, only three contestants remained, and now it’s up to you, the audience at home, to cast your votes and decide the ultimate winner.

Next up was the Balloon Bursters challenge, featuring the dynamic duo, Peller and Jarvis, in an intense balloon-bursting showdown. Jarvis may have taken the win, but we’ve got to admit, Peller definitely had a few tricks up his sleeve.

From electrifying performances to competitive games (including a thrilling contest where a brand-new car was up for grabs), this episode delivered non-stop excitement.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php