Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

This episode of Kiekie Unscripted Experience was an absolute rollercoaster, filled with hilarious, entertaining, and unforgettable moments from guests Azziad (Kenya’s popular content creator), Jarvis, Folagade Banks (Mama Deola), Peller, and host Kiekie.

The night kicked off with the Impress the Audience segment, where five contestants showcased their vocal prowess in a singing competition. After some impressive performances, only three contestants remained, and now it’s up to you, the audience at home, to cast your votes and decide the ultimate winner.

Next up was the Balloon Bursters challenge, featuring the dynamic duo, Peller and Jarvis, in an intense balloon-bursting showdown. Jarvis may have taken the win, but we’ve got to admit, Peller definitely had a few tricks up his sleeve.

From electrifying performances to competitive games (including a thrilling contest where a brand-new car was up for grabs), this episode delivered non-stop excitement.

Watch below: