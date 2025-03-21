Ladipoe’s “I No Be God” Is About Love, Limits, and Showing Up Anyway

Connect with us

5 hours ago

It’s Friday, and that means new music. This time, Ladipoe delivers “I No Be God,” a song about love, responsibility, and knowing your limits. From the start, he makes it clear that no matter how much he cares, he can’t do it all, singing, “I no be God, I be somebody son.”

He promises to always be there when it matters, “I get shoulder whenever you worry,” but that does not mean he has all the answers. He reminds his partner that while he is a source of support, he carries his own struggles too, “My shoulder’s for you but the weight on it alone isn’t mine.”

In all, “I No Be God” is a song about love, responsibility, and the weight that comes with it.

Listen below.

