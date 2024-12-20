Connect with us

All the Pink, Green & Glam! Jade Osiberu & "Christmas in Lagos" Cast Are Serving Looks

32 mins ago

Christmas is in the air, and so is the festive cheer from “Christmas In Lagos,” Jade Osiberu’s new movie, which premiered today on Prime Video. But can we talk about the stunning new photos of the cast that Jade just posted on her Instagram page? The answer is yes—absolutely yes! You know we love everything style and fabulous, so let’s dive in.

The photos are giving fine, they’re giving style, they’re giving traditional bridal chic, they’re giving owambe vibes, and they’re serving colour in all its glory. For this shoot, Jade herself stepped out from behind the camera to join the cast, and she understood the assignment. Dressed in a pink and green lace dress with cascading drapes and a matching pink gele, she looked every bit regal and befitting of her role as producer.

The cast, including Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Richard MofeDamijo, Angel Anosike, Rayxia Ojo, Shalom C. Obiago, Waje, Wale Ojo, Ladipoe, Tris Udeh, and Obinna Okenwa, stunned in coordinating pink and green outfits. Their looks were elevated with matching caps and gele, for that traditional elegance.

We’re still swooning over the glamorous looks from the “Christmas in Lagos” premiere, and now this photoshoot? Jade and the cast are not letting up on the style moments.

See for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

 

