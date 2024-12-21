The Epic Tale of “Lisabi” Returns in “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born,” Starring Deyemi Okanlawon | Watch the Trailer

The story of “Lisabi” continues with the upcoming second chapter of the biopic series, teased in a gripping new trailer for “Lisa: A legend is born.” This instalment dives deeper into the life of the Egba hero, destined to lead his people out of oppression.

Building on the momentum of “Lisabi: The Uprising,” which premiered on Netflix on September 27, the new chapter rewinds the clock to explore the origins of Lísàbí. It unveils how his courage and determination transformed him into a symbol of hope and resistance against a treacherous ruler.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born” introduces fresh faces to the cast, including Deyemi Okanlawon, who joins an ensemble featuring Adedimeji Lateef, Odunlade Adekola, Gabriel Afolayan, Roseline Omokhoa Afije (Liquorose), Ibrahim Itele Yekini, and Juliana Olayode.

Set to premiere on Netflix on January 10, this chapter promises to be a continuation of a saga that brings history and heroism to life through powerful performances and captivating storytelling.

Watch the trailer below: