Smoky, Delicious Mangala Dry Fish: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

BNers, you know that feeling when you’re craving authentic Nigerian flavour in your meals, and only dried fish can can satisfy that need? Well, “Cooking With Ivey“ has just shared the easiest way to make Mangala Dry Fish.

She starts by washing this northern dry fish, cutting it into your preferred size, and adding a bit of salt before soaking it in hot water for about 5 minutes. This helps the skin shrink and gives the fish that perfect texture.

Once soaked, she rinses the fish, adds more salt, and then goes in with some red oil—the secret ingredient that brings rich colour and flavour. But here’s the twist: Cooking With Ivey adds liquid smoke, which gives the fish that smoky goodness we all crave.

Finally, she pops it in the oven, letting it bake until it’s perfectly dried, smoky, and ready to enjoy.

Easy, right? See how she makes it below