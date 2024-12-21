Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Smoky, Delicious Mangala Dry Fish: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi's Latest Move Takes Things to the Next Level in "A Heart on The Line" Episode 2

BN TV Living Music

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

BN TV Music

Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

BN TV Cuisine

Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms' Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

BN TV Inspired Music

Adekunle Gold Celebrates 10 Years of "Sade": The Song That Changed Everything!

BN TV Living

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

BN TV Sweet Spot

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

BN TV Music

Alicia Keys Spreads Holiday Joy with Visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

BN TV Style TRAVEL

Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights

BN TV

Smoky, Delicious Mangala Dry Fish: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

BNers, you know that feeling when you’re craving authentic Nigerian flavour in your meals, and only dried fish can can satisfy that need? Well, “Cooking With Ivey has just shared the easiest way to make Mangala Dry Fish.

She starts by washing this northern dry fish, cutting it into your preferred size, and adding a bit of salt before soaking it in hot water for about 5 minutes. This helps the skin shrink and gives the fish that perfect texture.

Once soaked, she rinses the fish, adds more salt, and then goes in with some red oil—the secret ingredient that brings rich colour and flavour. But here’s the twist: Cooking With Ivey adds liquid smoke, which gives the fish that smoky goodness we all crave.

Finally, she pops it in the oven, letting it bake until it’s perfectly dried, smoky, and ready to enjoy.

Easy, right? See how she makes it below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php