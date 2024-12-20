Yomi’s Latest Move Takes Things to the Next Level in “A Heart on The Line” Episode 2

Episode 2 of “A Heart on The Line” is full of surprises, and Yomi Balogun (Ayoola Ayolola) is playing games. In his pursuit to acquire Dr. Ella Etim’s (Mimi Chaka) property, he’s not just relying on his charm anymore—he’s pulling out all the stops.

When Yomi can’t get a chance to see Ella, he pretends to have chest pains, hoping to get her attention. But when that doesn’t work, he takes things even further. He’s willing to pay his way just to get close to her.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ella is facing a tough situation of her own. Her clinic is struggling, and she’s in desperate need of 15 million Naira to keep things going.

With the pressure mounting on both sides, Yomi’s next move could change everything.

