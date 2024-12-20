Connect with us

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms' Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

Adekunle Gold Celebrates 10 Years of "Sade": The Song That Changed Everything!

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

Alicia Keys Spreads Holiday Joy with Visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

DIY Samosa & Spring Rolls Wrappers? Sisi Yemmie Makes it Simple!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Multi-talented singer, rapper, and flutist Lizzo captivated the world with her hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice,” quickly becoming a symbol of confidence, self-love, and breaking boundaries in music. However, as her 2023 worldwide tour wrapped up, she found herself at the center of a storm involving serious allegations of sexual harassment, body shaming, and physical intimidation.

Now, in her first public discussion since the charges were leveled against her, Lizzo is ready to share her side of the story. In an exclusive conversation with actress and host Keke Palmer on the latest episode of “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” Lizzo opens up about the intense scrutiny she’s faced, the impact of cancel culture, and the truth behind what transpired at “Banana Bar” in Amsterdam.

Lizzo discusses body positivity, the challenges of being in the public eye, and the personal toll of the controversy.

Watch the full interview below:

