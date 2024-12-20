Connect with us

Davido & Lojay Had a Blast at Chris Brown's Epic South African Concert | See Photos

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Chris Brown’s two-day concert in South Africa was a total blast, drawing over 90,000 fans to the FNB Stadium for an unforgettable experience. It became the biggest ticketed concert in the country, and also the first time a Grammy-winning artist headlined such a massive event.

Things got even more exciting on day two when Nigerian superstars Davido and Lojay made surprise appearances on stage. The crowd went wild as Chris and Davido performed their hit “Sensational,” with energy that got them jamming and grooving.

But that wasn’t all—Lojay and Chris Brown performed “Monalisa” remix, adding to the hype. Plus, Chris and Davido had the audience singing along to their latest collaboration, “Hmm.”

It was indeed a night full of incredible performances. Check out some of the best photos and highlights from the concert below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lojay (@lojaymusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial)

