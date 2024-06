The music video for Chris Brown’s song “Hmmm” featuring Davido is finally here!

Directed by Travis Colbert and produced by Samuel King, the video features Chris Brown busting some energetic moves, including the popular “Tshwala Bam” dance.

“Hmmm” is a track from Chris Brown’s recently released deluxe edition of his album “11:11“. It features Davido, marking their seventh collaboration together.

Watch below: