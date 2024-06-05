L.A.X Opens 2024 with New Single “Loke”

Lagos-born singer L.A.X has released his first single of the year, “Loke,” produced by Magicsticks. This mid-tempo track explores themes of triumph, elevation, inspiration, and success, showcasing L.A.X’s impressive vocal abilities throughout the song.

“Loke” arrives after a phenomenal 2023 for L.A.X. Fresh off his acclaimed “No Bad Vibes” album, which featured Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Konshens, and more, L.A.X embarked on a massive 25-city European tour, preceded by an 11-city summer warm-up across Europe. The album itself peaked at No. 4 on Apple Music Nigeria and landed on Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2023 list.

On “Loke,” L.A.X delivers a powerful performance that celebrates his rise against the odds. The song is accompanied by a visualiser that further amplifies the message.

Watch here: