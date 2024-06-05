Connect with us

L.A.X Opens 2024 with New Single "Loke"

Thea Sommerseth & Chinedu Iroche Journey Through Time on This Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film "Orange Bowl" Starring Funke Williams

Fireboy DML's "Everyday" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Love Story

Ayra Starr Takes Us Behind The Scenes of her "Last Heartbreak Song" Video feat. Giveon

Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

Colin & Penelope's Love Story Continues in "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the "Road to Success" Podcast

Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing "Born in the Wild"

Lagos-born singer L.A.X has released his first single of the year, “Loke,” produced by Magicsticks. This mid-tempo track explores themes of triumph, elevation, inspiration, and success, showcasing L.A.X’s impressive vocal abilities throughout the song.

“Loke” arrives after a phenomenal 2023 for L.A.X. Fresh off his acclaimed “No Bad Vibes” album, which featured Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Konshens, and more, L.A.X embarked on a massive 25-city European tour, preceded by an 11-city summer warm-up across Europe. The album itself peaked at No. 4 on Apple Music Nigeria and landed on Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2023 list.

On “Loke,” L.A.X delivers a powerful performance that celebrates his rise against the odds. The song is accompanied by a visualiser that further amplifies the message.

Watch here:

