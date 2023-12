Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML has released two new singles titled “Outside” and “Obaa Sima.”

Feauring Chocolate City rapper Blaqbonez, “Outside” was produced by Magicsticks, Bassiqally, and NxRthmix, while “Obaa Sima” was produced by Bassiqally, NxRthmix, and Pheelz.

Listen below: