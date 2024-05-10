Ayra Starr Releases New Single “Bad Vibes” feat. Seyi Vibez Ahead of Second Studio Album

Ahead of the release of her upcoming second studio album “The Year I Turned 21,” Ayra Starr has released “Bad Vibes” featuring singer-songwriter Seyi Vibez. The album is in celebration of her birthday this year when she’ll be turning twenty-one and will be released later this month.

Ayra released her debut studio album “19 and Dangerous” in August 2021 and it included her chart-topping songs “Away” and “Bloody Samaritan,” which she later remixed with American singer, Kelly Rowland.

