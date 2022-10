Mavin Records‘ artiste, Ayra Starr has released the deluxe edition of her debut album, “19 & Dangerous.”

This deluxe edition has an addition of five new and revamped tracks which include; “Bloody Samaritan (remix)” featuring American singer, Kelly Rowland, “Lonely Refix” featuring Zinoleesky, “Ase,” recently released single “Rush,” and “Skinny Girl Anthem” featuring Kayykilo.

Listen to the album below: