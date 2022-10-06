Ayra Starr serves up music video for “Bloody Samaritan (remix)” featuring Kelly Rowland

Ayra Starr just released a music video for “Bloody Samaritan,” a single from her first album “19 & Dangerous” that was remixed with guest vocals from none other than Kelly Rowland.

This remix keeps the original structure, but Rowland’s high-flying vocal runs take it to a higher level.

The remix will be on a new deluxe version of “19 & Dangerous” that is due out next Friday, October 14. It will be included with the recent hit single “Rush.”

Watch the video below: