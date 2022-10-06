Connect with us

Music Style

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Awards | Full List of Winners

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr serves up music video for "Bloody Samaritan (remix)" featuring Kelly Rowland

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr is Letting Us in on Her Backstage Must-Haves in this Episode of Grammys' "Herbal Tea & White Sofas"

Events Music Scoop

Tems, Wizkid & CKay Among Top Winners at BMI London Awards

BN TV Music

Naira Marley Shares Video for “Ayewada”

Beauty Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

Music Scoop

New Music: Tempo x Citizen Deep feat. Savana - For Love

Music

New Music: King Perryy - Turkey Nla

Music

New Music: Tekno - Pay

BN TV Music

New Video: Zlatan - Jaboti

Music

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Awards | Full List of Winners

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Tems has had a record-breaking year. She was nominated in three categories and won Best Collaborating Artist and Sweet 16-Best Feature Verse for her part in Future‘s “Wait for U” at the 2022 BET Awards, which were held yesterday, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Video Director of the Year category for his music video, “Last Last,” but the award went to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe), among other international stars, were nominated for Best International Flow.

Kendric Lamar snagged six awards, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Best Hip Hop Video.

Drake won Best Collaboration and Best Feature Verse while Lizzo won Impact Track for “About Damn Time.”

The BET Awards were definitely a night of unforgettable moments and performances.

See the full winners list below;

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky – D.M.B.
WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
City Girls Featuring Usher – Good Love
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – Hot Shit
Bia & J. Cole – London
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
City Girls Featuring Usher – Good Love
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – Hot Shit
Drake Featuring 21 Savage – Jimmy Cooks
Benny the Butcher & J. Cole – Johnny P’s Caddy
WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
WINNER: EarthGang
Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

WINNER: Latto – Big Energy
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Jack Harlow – First Class
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – Hot Shit
Kodak Black – Super Gremlin
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Latto – 777
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West – Donda
Future – I Never Liked You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Nas – King’s Disease II
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
WINNER: Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
WINNER: Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana

DJ of the Year

D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
WINNER: DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ Sour Milk & Justin Credible

DJ of the Year

D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
WINNER: DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ Sour Milk & Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
WINNER: Caresha Please
Complex
WINNER: Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

WINNER: 50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

WINNER: Drake – Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
J. Cole – Poke It Out (Wale Featuring J. Cole)
J. Cole – London (Bia & J. Cole)
Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls (Drake Featuring Lil Baby)
Kanye West – City of Gods (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
WINNER: Drake – Wait for U (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss – Black Illuminati (Freddie Gibbs Featuring Jadakiss)

Impact Track

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys – City of Gods
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Nas Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill – Nobody
Latto – Pxssy
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Doja Cat – Woman

Best International Flow

WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (United Kingdom)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (United Kingdom)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You

How the Private Sector can Help Students During ASUU Strike
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

BN Hot Topic: Should You Cut off People Because of their Political Choices?

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today
css.php