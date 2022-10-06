Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Awards | Full List of Winners

Tems has had a record-breaking year. She was nominated in three categories and won Best Collaborating Artist and Sweet 16-Best Feature Verse for her part in Future‘s “Wait for U” at the 2022 BET Awards, which were held yesterday, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Video Director of the Year category for his music video, “Last Last,” but the award went to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe), among other international stars, were nominated for Best International Flow.

Kendric Lamar snagged six awards, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Best Hip Hop Video.

Drake won Best Collaboration and Best Feature Verse while Lizzo won Impact Track for “About Damn Time.”

The BET Awards were definitely a night of unforgettable moments and performances.

See the full winners list below;

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky – D.M.B.

WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

City Girls Featuring Usher – Good Love

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – Hot Shit

Bia & J. Cole – London

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

City Girls Featuring Usher – Good Love

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – Hot Shit

Drake Featuring 21 Savage – Jimmy Cooks

Benny the Butcher & J. Cole – Johnny P’s Caddy

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

WINNER: EarthGang

Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

WINNER: Latto – Big Energy

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Jack Harlow – First Class

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – Hot Shit

Kodak Black – Super Gremlin

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Latto – 777

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West – Donda

Future – I Never Liked You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Nas – King’s Disease II

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

WINNER: Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ of the Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

WINNER: DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ Sour Milk & Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

WINNER: Caresha Please

Complex

WINNER: Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

WINNER: 50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

WINNER: Drake – Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

J. Cole – Poke It Out (Wale Featuring J. Cole)

J. Cole – London (Bia & J. Cole)

Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls (Drake Featuring Lil Baby)

Kanye West – City of Gods (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

WINNER: Drake – Wait for U (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss – Black Illuminati (Freddie Gibbs Featuring Jadakiss)

Impact Track

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys – City of Gods

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Nas Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill – Nobody

Latto – Pxssy

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Doja Cat – Woman

Best International Flow

WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (United Kingdom)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (United Kingdom)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)