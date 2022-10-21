Your First Look at the First PUMA x Davido Collection

Davido has just announced his first fashion collection with sportswear giant; PUMA.

PUMA is known for its creative partnerships with pop stars and celebrities including Nomzamo Mbatha, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. This new collection with Davido is described as being “filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.”

Each of the fits features his popular phrase “We Rise By Lifting Others.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Nigeria (@puma.nigeria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Davido announced the new collection on his Instagram page saying:

The wait is almost over ! What better day to announce my Pre Order is now live than today!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Nigeria (@puma.nigeria)

See Davido in the pieces below:

Click here to order.