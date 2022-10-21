Connect with us

Music Scoop

Your First Look at the First PUMA x Davido Collection

Music

Ayra Starr Releases "19 & Dangerous (Deluxe)" | Listen

Music

New EP: Iyanya - The 6th Wave

Music Scoop

New Music: Fave - Scatta Scatta

BN TV Music

Teni Premieres New Single "Trouble" on COLORS

Music

Young Jonn Serves Up New EP "Love Is Not Enough (Vol. 2)" | Listen

Music Scoop

Soul Train Awards 2022: Tems, Burna Boy & Wizkid Bag Nominations

BN TV Music

New Video: Phyno feat. Tekno - Full Current

Music Scoop

"I’m now a DJ & more" - Tolani Baj reveals as she celebrates her birthday

BN TV Music

WATCH: Wizkid shares Visuals for "Bad To Me"

Music

Your First Look at the First PUMA x Davido Collection

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Davido has just announced his first fashion collection with sportswear giant; PUMA.

PUMA is known for its creative partnerships with pop stars and celebrities including Nomzamo Mbatha, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. This new collection with Davido is described as being “filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.”

Each of the fits features his popular phrase “We Rise By Lifting Others.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PUMA Nigeria (@puma.nigeria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Davido announced the new collection on his Instagram page saying:

The wait is almost over ! What better day to announce my Pre Order is now live than today!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PUMA Nigeria (@puma.nigeria)

See Davido in the pieces below:

Click here to order.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php