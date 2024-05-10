Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Style

Celebrities Bring Fashion Flair to the "Water & Garri" Premiere in Lagos | See Looks & Highlights

Events News Promotions

PiggyVest Unveils Future Plans and Exciting Features at Open House Event

Events Features Movies

Follow Oluwadunsin's Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Events Promotions

DICE 2.0 Navigates Insights into Africa's Creative Economy | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Introducing a New Wave of Creativity as Del-York Creative Academy Unleashes her Nurtured African Creatives

Events News Style

Our Editors' Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date

Events News Promotions

Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) Hosts the Annual General Meeting and Re-elects Oyetayo as President

Events Promotions

Johnvents Cocoa Powder and Sweat It Ibadan Partner for Epic Workout Experience

Events News Promotions

Breaking Down Barriers: Moments of Impact from the Banking on Women's Health Conference 2024

BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

Events

Celebrities Bring Fashion Flair to the “Water & Garri” Premiere in Lagos | See Looks & Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

The premiere of Tiwa Savage‘s much-anticipated debut film, “Water & Garri,” was a star-studded affair. After wowing audiences in London and New York, Tiwa and the cast finally touched down in Nigeria for a night to celebrate their creation. Tiwa stepped out in a beautiful flowy white gown and joining her on the red carpet was her son, Jamil, beaming with smiles.

Celebrities graced the red carpet, turning heads with their glamorous attires. Osas Ighodaro, Hilda Baci, Darey Art-Alade, and Toke Makinwa turned up to show their support. Kiekie hosted the premiere and Dorcas Shola Dapson kept the energy high with her set later in the evening.

Water & Garri,” directed by Meji Alabi, is a collaborative effort between Unbound Studios and JM Films. The story, written by Comfort Emmanuel, boasts a stellar cast alongside Tiwa Savage, including Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde. If you haven’t already, catch “Water & Garri,” now streaming on Prime Video.

See looks from the cast of the film and from guests:

Tiwa Savage and Jamil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Andrew Yaw Bunting

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Mike Afolarin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kiekie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Darey and Deola Art-Alade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy

Nnebuifé Kwubéi: How Vulnerability Becomes Transferred

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?
css.php