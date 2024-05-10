Celebrities Bring Fashion Flair to the “Water & Garri” Premiere in Lagos | See Looks & Highlights

The premiere of Tiwa Savage‘s much-anticipated debut film, “Water & Garri,” was a star-studded affair. After wowing audiences in London and New York, Tiwa and the cast finally touched down in Nigeria for a night to celebrate their creation. Tiwa stepped out in a beautiful flowy white gown and joining her on the red carpet was her son, Jamil, beaming with smiles.

Celebrities graced the red carpet, turning heads with their glamorous attires. Osas Ighodaro, Hilda Baci, Darey Art-Alade, and Toke Makinwa turned up to show their support. Kiekie hosted the premiere and Dorcas Shola Dapson kept the energy high with her set later in the evening.

“Water & Garri,” directed by Meji Alabi, is a collaborative effort between Unbound Studios and JM Films. The story, written by Comfort Emmanuel, boasts a stellar cast alongside Tiwa Savage, including Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde. If you haven’t already, catch “Water & Garri,” now streaming on Prime Video.

See looks from the cast of the film and from guests:

Tiwa Savage and Jamil

Andrew Yaw Bunting

Jemima Osunde

Mike Afolarin

Kiekie

Toke Makinwa

Osas Ighodaro

Hilda Baci

Darey and Deola Art-Alade

