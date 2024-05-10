PiggyVest Unveils Future Plans and Exciting Features at Open House Event

PiggyVest one of Africa’s leading online savings & investing platform, recently unveiled upcoming app features, products, and future plans during its recent town hall event, Open House.

Open House is an interactive event series where PiggyVest users can join the founders and team members in a relaxed setting to ask questions about the product, learn about the company’s product offerings, participate in games, and connect with other PiggyVest users. The event made its return after a hiatus since 2019, following the company’s eight-year anniversary last April.

During the event’s keynote address, Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at PiggyVest, expressed gratitude to the platform’s nearly 5 million savings platform users and over 2 million PocketApp users, who have made the product what it currently is. She emphasized the company’s continuous commitment to developing innovative products tailored to meet the needs of millions of Nigerians.

Since its inception in 2016, PiggyVest has been helping Nigerians save, manage, and grow their finances through simplified, digital and automated savings and investment opportunities, and in eight years, the company has grown to earn the trust of almost 5 million users. On average, users are saving and investing approximately ₦25,000 per second.

During his Q & A session, Josh Chibueze, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at PiggyVest introduced users to HouseMoney, a newly released PiggyVest feature designed to help users save up for house rent and bills.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “We have noticed a huge gap in rent financing, and we are already working on more ways to help Nigerians finance their rent seamlessly.”

He also hinted at an upcoming feature aimed at improving salary management, providing users with greater control over their salaries.

Although the date of release is still unknown, the Head of Partnerships, Terry Kanu, Head of Partnerships at PiggyVest, introduced users to PiggyVest for Businesses, a forthcoming service set to provide businesses with enhanced financial tools to optimize their operations and growth strategies.

Participants also actively shared their experiences using PiggyVest and posed questions to the founders about the products and services from the company. The event featured engaging game sessions, offering attendees the opportunity to win prizes such as bags of rice and rechargeable standing fans.

In his closing remarks, Chibueze expressed appreciation to attendees and assured them of future Open House events. He encouraged them to stay connected with PiggyVest through its social media channels to stay updated on news and releases from the company.









Sponsored Content