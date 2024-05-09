Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Dearest gentle readers,

During the weekend, I took a quick trip to Johannesburg, South Africa for the premiere of Bridgerton season 3, courtesy of Netflix, and my experience was nothing short of amazing. Let me start by saying that Netflix promised premium treatment and I must confess that it was indeed premium. A driver was sent to drive me to the airport and the whole check-in process was pretty seamless. My travel companions arrived shortly with everyone being super friendly and ready to have a good time in Johannesburg.

We waited for some minutes at a premium lounge where I had a few bites and then boarded the South African Airways. We flew Business Class to and fro, and boy! Isn’t it super comfortable? The flight attendants were nice, the seats were comfortable, and I had a glass of champagne and delicious meals.

We arrived at the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg by past 5 a.m. the next day and cars were waiting to take us to The Marriott Hotel.

The first thing I saw in my hotel room was a pretty purple Bridgerton box. In it were blue hand gloves – a perfect match for my blue outfit, and some hair accessories. This meant if you didn’t have anything Bridgerton-ish to complement your outfit, you had many options now. To be honest, I found that quite thoughtful of Netflix.

Once it was noon, we went to the glam room to do our makeup and I got dolled up. Just check this out… whooooosh!

By late afternoon, we headed to the premiere. The theme was Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight. Trust me when I say our faves truly stepped into the spotlight with their outfits. Did you see the videos, check our IG page (@bellanaija) and my page (@oluwadunsin___) to get a front row.

Lady Danbury talking about Africans being fabulous is one of my highlights of the night.

Did you see KieKie doing the Tshwala Bam dance? Haha, it was the perfect cherry on the cake.

We came back on Sunday. Overall, I had an amazing time in Johannesburg, and I can’t thank Netflix enough for the incredible experience.

With love from me.