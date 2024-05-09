Connect with us

Events Features Movies

Follow Oluwadunsin's Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Events Promotions

DICE 2.0 Navigates Insights into Africa's Creative Economy | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Introducing a New Wave of Creativity as Del-York Creative Academy Unleashes her Nurtured African Creatives

Events News Style

Our Editors' Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date

Events News Promotions

Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) Hosts the Annual General Meeting and Re-elects Oyetayo as President

Events Promotions

Johnvents Cocoa Powder and Sweat It Ibadan Partner for Epic Workout Experience

Events News Promotions

Breaking Down Barriers: Moments of Impact from the Banking on Women's Health Conference 2024

BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

Beauty BN TV Events Style

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Events

Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Dearest gentle readers,

During the weekend, I took a quick trip to Johannesburg, South Africa for the premiere of Bridgerton season 3, courtesy of Netflix, and my experience was nothing short of amazing. Let me start by saying that Netflix promised premium treatment and I must confess that it was indeed premium. A driver was sent to drive me to the airport and the whole check-in process was pretty seamless. My travel companions arrived shortly with everyone being super friendly and ready to have a good time in Johannesburg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

We waited for some minutes at a premium lounge where I had a few bites and then boarded the South African Airways. We flew Business Class to and fro, and boy! Isn’t it super comfortable? The flight attendants were nice, the seats were comfortable, and I had a glass of champagne and delicious meals.

We arrived at the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg by past 5 a.m. the next day and cars were waiting to take us to The Marriott Hotel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The first thing I saw in my hotel room was a pretty purple Bridgerton box. In it were blue hand gloves – a perfect match for my blue outfit, and some hair accessories. This meant if you didn’t have anything Bridgerton-ish to complement your outfit, you had many options now. To be honest, I found that quite thoughtful of Netflix.

Once it was noon, we went to the glam room to do our makeup and I got dolled up. Just check this out… whooooosh!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

By late afternoon, we headed to the premiere. The theme was Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight. Trust me when I say our faves truly stepped into the spotlight with their outfits. Did you see the videos, check our IG page (@bellanaija) and my page (@oluwadunsin___) to get a front row.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Lady Danbury talking about Africans being fabulous is one of my highlights of the night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Did you see KieKie doing the Tshwala Bam dance? Haha, it was the perfect cherry on the cake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

We came back on Sunday. Overall, I had an amazing time in Johannesburg, and I can’t thank Netflix enough for the incredible experience.

With love from me.

Related Topics:

Editor at BellaNaija Features. And writing beautiful stories of places, things, and people like you. Reach out to me, I don't bite: [email protected] | Instagram @oluwadunsin___ | Twitter @duunsin.

Star Features

Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy

Nnebuifé Kwubéi: How Vulnerability Becomes Transferred

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?
css.php