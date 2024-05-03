Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

Dearest gentle reader, a wallflower is about to bloom.

There are certain things known of Penelope Featherington. One is that her flowery yellow gowns meant to command attention do the direct opposite. Another is that she often lurks behind flowers and statues, the walls and the many stories hidden in it keeping her company. Another is that she is overlooked, marked by an undesirability that comes from not being considered a conventional beauty. But this time around, this insipid wallflower is stepping out of the shadows and is ready to bloom, and Lady Whistledown herself has written for me to bear witness at the premiere of “Bridgerton” Season 3 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This Saturday, May 4th, I shall attend the premiere of Bridgerton Season 3, witnessing the blooming love between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. It will be a night of royal intrigue and delights, and in attendance will be many diamonds and gentlemen of the season. The dress code is Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight and this author cannot wait to bring you all the exquisite looks and worthy stories of this gathering.

Yours truly,

Oluwadunsin