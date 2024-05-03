Experience the Rhythm as LG Electronics Launches K-Pop Fiesta in Nigeria

LG Electronics, a global leader in technology and innovation, is delighted to announce the launch of the highly anticipated K-POP Fiesta contest in Nigeria. This exciting event offers fans a unique platform to showcase their passion for Korean pop music and dance while providing an opportunity to engage with fellow enthusiasts from all corners of the country.

The contest will be to four major cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan. The K-POP Fiesta contest aims to bring the electric energy and vibrant culture of K-POP to Nigeria, a country known for its love of music and dance.

The K-POP Contest invites talented individuals and groups to contest in various categories, including singing, dancing, and performance. As part of its commitment to fostering cultural exchange and embracing diversity

“We are excited to bring the K-POP Contest to Nigeria and provide a platform for talented individuals to shine,” said Hyoungsub Ji, Managing Director at LG Electronics West Africa. “By taking the contest to multiple cities, we aim to reach a diverse range of participants and celebrate the rich cultural exchange between Korea and Nigeria. Contestant will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes and recognition for their talent”. “We are thrilled to bring the K-POP Fiesta contest to Nigeria, a country with a rich musical heritage. This event is a testament to LG’s dedication to providing unique and exciting experiences for our customers. We believe that K-POP has the power to unite people from different backgrounds and create a sense of joy and unity.” Hyoungsub added

The K-POP Contest tour will kick off in Ibadan on May 2nd and 3rd, 2024, where fans can experience the electrifying energy of K-POP through dance and singing competitions, and also interactive experiences. From there, the tour will travel to Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, giving aspiring performers in each location the chance to showcase their talent on a grand stage at the finale which will take place in Lagos sometime in June.

The K-POP Fiesta contest will provide participants with a platform to showcase their talent, creativity, and love for K-POP. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in various categories, including singing, dancing, and even creating their K-POP-inspired music videos. The contest will be judged by a panel of industry experts, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation.

Three winners in music and dance will emerge at the regional contest in these four cities with five hundred thousand naira up for grabs while the winner at the grand finale gets two million naira plus other exciting prizes.

In addition to the contest, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience LG’s latest innovations in entertainment technology. From high-quality sound systems to immersive displays, LG continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in entertainment and lifestyle.

LG Electronics is committed to supporting and nurturing talent in Nigeria, and the K-POP Fiesta contest is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by the company to empower individuals and encourage artistic expression. By bringing the K-POP phenomenon to Nigeria, LG aims to create a memorable experience for both participants and fans alike.

To participate in the K-POP Fiesta contest, fans can register online via this link or Join the conversation on social media (Instagram) using the hashtag #LGKPOPNigeria.

The contest is open to all K-POP enthusiasts in Nigeria, regardless of age or background. The event had in attendance Management of LG Electronics, Nigeria Video Jockey & TV Presenter, V.J Adams, Akunna Okechukwu, 2021 Nigerian Idol finalist, among others.

