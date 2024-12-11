Connect with us

Events Music

Rema is Going to Japan! Set to Headline the First-Ever Afrobeats Festival 'Afro Jam'

Events News Promotions

Dr Adaora Offor Brings Hope to Widows with the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative

Events Promotions Style

Get the Scoop on Elysian Reverie: Dreams by the Water Fashion Experience

Events Promotions

Makeup Meets Skincare at the Launch of RLG x Anita Brows "Skin is In Hyaluronic Matte Foundation"

Events Promotions

Art Unmasked: Lagos Art Salon Explores Creativity Through Exclusive Viewings and Masterclasses

Events News Promotions

Overcoming Breast Cancer Barriers: Oncopadi Tech & ROCHE Nigeria Launch the BRANT Program

Events Music Promotions

Loud Urban Choir Delivers a Stellar Performance! | Catch the Highlights

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

Events News Promotions

Get Ready! The Lagos Shopping Festival is Almost Here | Everything You Need to Know

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Events

Rema is Going to Japan! Set to Headline the First-Ever Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Jam’

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats is making waves like never before, spreading its infectious energy across cultures and continents. Now, Japan is joining the movement with Afro Jam, its very first Afrobeats festival, and Rema is set to headline this exciting event, which will take place at the Okinawa Arena from July 18 to 20, 2025.

Anyone who’s grooved to Rema’s hits like “Calm Down” and “Holiday” knows that Rema delivers an unforgettable performance, so Japanese audiences are in for a real treat.

And he won’t be performing alone. Afro Jam will also feature international stars like Jason Derulo and Shenseea, adding even more excitement to the lineup.

This is just one of Rema’s big moments in 2025. He’s also set to perform at Coachella earlier in the year, joining other African artists like Seun Kuti at the world-famous festival. It’s an incredible achievement for Rema and a huge win for Afrobeat and African music as a whole.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php