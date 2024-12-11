Rema is Going to Japan! Set to Headline the First-Ever Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Jam’

Afrobeats is making waves like never before, spreading its infectious energy across cultures and continents. Now, Japan is joining the movement with Afro Jam, its very first Afrobeats festival, and Rema is set to headline this exciting event, which will take place at the Okinawa Arena from July 18 to 20, 2025.

Anyone who’s grooved to Rema’s hits like “Calm Down” and “Holiday” knows that Rema delivers an unforgettable performance, so Japanese audiences are in for a real treat.

And he won’t be performing alone. Afro Jam will also feature international stars like Jason Derulo and Shenseea, adding even more excitement to the lineup.

This is just one of Rema’s big moments in 2025. He’s also set to perform at Coachella earlier in the year, joining other African artists like Seun Kuti at the world-famous festival. It’s an incredible achievement for Rema and a huge win for Afrobeat and African music as a whole.